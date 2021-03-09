The Bell Tower Theater is seeking performers and crew members in grades eight through 12 during the 2020-2021 academic year for its annual high school production, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).”
Auditions and crew signup will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Call-backs — by invitation only — will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28. Both will be at the theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
The production, directed by artistic associate Sue Flogel, is part of the Bell Tower Theater’s Free Summer Musical Program. It includes all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays performed in comedically shortened form in just more than 90 minutes.
Participation is free. Rehearsals will take place from Sunday, April 4, to Wednesday, June 9. Performances will take place from Thursday, June 10, to Sunday, June 20.
The show will be presented with socially distanced seating, a mask requirement and other safety protocols. Tickets are on sale at tickets.belltowertheater.net.
For more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.