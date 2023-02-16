Play: “Little Women.”
Performers: The Grand Opera House.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 24-25, and March 3-4; 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $25 for adults, $15 for 18 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 563-588-1305 or in person at the box office. Box office hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Online: www.thegrandoperahouse.com
Synopsis
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s semi-autobiographical class novel, “Little Women” follows a year in the lives of the four March sisters — Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy — growing up in the Victorian era amid the strife of the Civil War.
Jo wants to be the next great American novelist. As such, she is not the typical Victorian young lady. As she and her sisters grow up, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women.
Each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class and personal tragedy, Jo gives us her greatest story: That of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.
Tidbits
- Louisa May Alcott was a successful writer of Gothic thrillers and sensational stories written either anonymously or under a nom de plume. She found her greatest success when “Little Women” was published in 1868 under her actual name.
- Alcott based Jo March on herself, and the March sisters on her sisters Anna, Lizzie and May.
- There have been dozens of stage, screen and TV adaptations of “Little Women.”
- The stage play of “Little Women” follows a year in the lives of the March sisters. The novel encompasses 15 years.
- Director Jenna Jensen made her directorial debut at the Grand last year with “Steel Magnolias.” She also has directed plays in Pella, Iowa, and in London. In addition to directing, she has worked as a crew member on several production at the Grand, including “Mamma Mia!,” “Brigadoon,” “Mary Poppins” and “The Pajama Game.”
Quotable, from director Jenna Jensen
- “I had read the book as a child and had seen the movies. I think starting to work on this production actually renewed a fondness in me for the book. It really made me want to go back and re-read their story again all these years later.”
- “(My favorite sister) has definitely changed over the years. It was Meg for a long time, mostly because I am the oldest in my family so I think I saw myself as her and wanted to be like her with her sense of duty and kindness to the younger girls. But I think I might actually be a little more of a Jo. Especially in her flair for the dramatics, which definitely isn’t a bad thing by any means. All of the girls really have some amazing qualities that I like to think I identify with.”
- “Each of the characters has qualities that I think many will see in themselves. You can almost picture yourself as being a part of their story, that you are going along with them.”
- “I really think the main theme in the March sisters’ story is the importance of family in your life. That even when you might fight or disagree, at the end of the day, they are the ones who will always be there for you. I think we also get to see that family isn’t just the people you are related to by blood, but also the people you choose to have in your life.”
- “We have a few new faces on the stage this time around that I think regulars of the Grand will definitely appreciate. We also have a really cool and interesting set design that I am so excited for people to see.”
