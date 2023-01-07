As we face the new year, many of us will make resolutions. New Year’s resolutions are ubiquitous and notorious — notorious because we so rarely keep them.
We decide to improve ourselves, to improve our lives, to eat better, to exercise more. Before the Super Bowl is played, we are back to our old habits.
If New Year’s resolutions are rarely kept, and my personal experience confirms that, why do we make them?
We make them because we have been convinced that we can do better. If the goal is worthy, why are we so bad at achieving it?
Maybe, in a very gentle suggestion, it is because we are focused inward and not outward. We bemoan the state of the world, the divisions, the ubiquity of hunger and poverty and sadness. We should bemoan those. What if we made a resolution to do something about that?
Here are some suggestions that don’t take much effort, much easier than eschewing nachos or taking up jogging:
If you are troubled about homelessness, and you should be, get in touch with your local homeless shelter and see what they need. It doesn’t cost much to buy some personal hygiene items or some socks.
Donate some gently used stuffed animals.
Carry an extra umbrella in the car to give away. They aren’t expensive and don’t take much room. If you have ever been caught out in the rain with no means of staying dry you know what a kind comfort that can be to the person who receives it.
When possible, have a bill ready for the man or woman in the parking lot or by the intersection. They need human kindness as much as the cash. Say a kind word. Don’t worry about how it will be spent.
Give freely. Cast your bread upon the waters, it is written.
Pick up an extra few cans of vegetables, a bag of rice and some cereal and get it to your local food pantry. Those people do wonderful work, and they do it on the most shoestring of budgets.
Regardless of what we hear in those graduation speeches, none of us are going to change the world. But we can do a little bit to redecorate our little portion of it. A smile, a wave, a little help lifting the groceries, shoveling someone else’s snow, they all make the world better.
We are called to it. Christ said the pass/fail exam at the end of the time will be based on the little things; did we clothe, did we feed, did we visit, did we slake the thirst?
None of those call for heroic effort. They call for being human to our fellow humans, being brothers and sisters to our brothers and sisters.
You will make your heart better when you make someone else’s day.
That is going to feel even better than fitting into those jeans you wore in college.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.
