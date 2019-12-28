Fabulous Fridays will mark its 29th year when it returns Jan. 10 to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, at the corner of 12th and Main streets.
Performances begin at 12:05 p.m. and conclude at 12:35. Many in the audience bring their lunch and enjoy time together after the concert in the church Fellowship Hall, where coffee and desserts are available.
The concert, coffee, and desserts are free, but baskets are available for contributions to People In Need and the church’s Jesus Fund. Metered street parking is available. The alley entrance to the church is accessible for those with accessibility needs. The winter weather policy is that if the artist can get there, the show is on.
This series began in 1992 with musicians from St. Luke’s and grew to include locally and nationally recognized artists. Since the inception of Fabulous Fridays, more than 100 artists have performed for these informal downtown concerts.
The schedule
• Jan. 10: St. Luke’s artists Charles Barland, organ; Sue Hattel, clarinet; Ann Duchow, violin; and David Patterson, cello.
• Jan. 17: Dr. Randall “Doc” McCaulley, keyboard and vocals.
• Jan. 24: Kim Yoko, keyboard and vocals, and Dennis Williams, saxophone.
• Jan. 31: Chuck Bregman, piano.
• Feb. 7: Potosa Strings — Ann Duchow, director, and Al Williams, lute.
• Feb. 14: Laura Southworth, vocal, and Leslie Appleby, piano.
• Feb. 21: Clarke University Jazz and Melos — Rob Stull and Amanda Huntleigh, directors.
• Feb. 28: University of Dubuque Chamber Singers — Kristen Eby, director.
• March 6: Rebecca Christian, poetry and storytelling.
• March 13: Dubuque Senior High School Jazz Band.
• March 20: Marcia Martin, bassoon. and Roxanne Rollefson, soprano.
• March 27: Upper Main Street Jazz/Swing Band — Ric Jones, leader.
For more information, contact Ann Duchow, alduchow@aol.com or David Patterson,