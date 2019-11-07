MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center will host three holiday-related events in November.
The 15th annual Festival of Trees will take place from Saturday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Dec. 1, at the center, 1215 E. Platt St. The public is invited to decorate trees or wreaths and bring them in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
The trees and wreaths will be sold through write-in bids at the end of the display period to support the center.
The Metro Mix Chorus, a women’s four-part harmony a cappella chorus and chapter of Sweet Adeline’s International, will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
Tickets to the holiday show are $22 for adults and $13 for students in advance or $25 and $15 at the door.
Ozark Jubilee Presents: A Branson Country Xmas will be at Ohnward at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Featuring the Ozark Jubilee, there also will be a special tribute to veterans. The show will include new music and comedy, with the second half being devoted to Christmas music.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $13 for students in advance or $25 and $15 at the door.
For more information on any of the events, call 563-652-9815 or visit www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.