“It’s delightful, it’s delicious, it’s delectable ... it’s deluxe, it’s de-lovely.” Cole Porter’s lyrics sum up the newly confirmed benefits of vitamin D perfectly.
One new study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology shows that getting enough vitamin D may help you tamp down or avoid inflammation — an underlying troublemaker that can lead to a roster of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, dementia, heart woes, cancers and autoimmune disorders.
Australian researchers looked at genetic data of around 300,000 folks and saw that vitamin D deficiency correlated with elevated levels of the inflammation marker called C-reactive protein. They used a blood test called 25(OH)D — the most reliable measure of D levels in the blood — and found that when your vitamin D blood level is around 50 nmol/L you tamp down inflammation. Vitamin D is found in salmon, sardines, fortified cereals and plant-milks — and from daily exposure to 10-15 minutes of sun on your skin without sunscreen (then put it on — micronized zinc only) and in supplements.
A second study, in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, suggests that vitamin D supplementation may relieve depression. Researchers from the U.S., Australia and Finland looked at multiple randomized placebo-controlled studies and found that vitamin D supplementation of more than 2,000 IU/day appears to reduce depressive symptoms.
Clearly, it’s essential to get vitamin D. Whether you’re at risk for inflammatory conditions, have depression — or not, you may want to have a blood test to measure your level of this powerful vitamin/hormone and take a doctor-recommended daily supplement of D3.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
