The power of music and the human capacity for resilience are the focus of an upcoming Julien Dubuque International Film Festival special screening.
“Can You Hear My Voice?,” a 2021 JDIFF Official Selection, follows the one-of-a-kind Shout at Cancer UK Choir, whose members have all had their voice boxes removed.
The documentary will be screened at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in the ballroom of the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St.
A panel discussion with director and producer Bill Brummel will include Don Slatter, a Dubuque resident who has had a laryngectomy. Local medical and speech therapy professionals will be on the panel.
Admission is free and no registration is required. Masks are optional. For more information or to view the film’s trailer, visit www.julienfilmfest.com.
The 11th annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is set for April 20-24, in downtown Dubuque.