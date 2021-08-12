The University of Dubuque Heritage Center will host a Season Kick-Off Customer Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, to celebrate its 2021-2022 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
The event will include live music, special offers, food, a raffle and an art gallery exhibit.
Organist Gregory Hand will perform from 11:30 a.m. to noon in John and Alice Butler Hall as part of the Summer Organ Sampler concerts. Local band Stolen Grace also will perform from noon to 1 p.m. under Heritage Center’s awning on Bennett Street. Both performances are free.
Attendees who purchase Heritage Center event tickets will receive a $5 voucher to use at Dinger’s D’lites Food Truck, CyberCafè or Mike and Betty’s Ice Cream Shoppe during the event. Additionally, those who attend Gregory Hand’s performance will receive a voucher for free ice cream at Mike and Betty’s Ice Cream Shoppe.
The celebration also will include a raffle to win free event tickets, including a season ticket package.
The Bisignano Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a showing of the exhibit, “Living Proof.”
Appropriately titled, “Artistically Resilient,” the lineup for the 2021-2022 series will highlight a variety of cultural and social perspectives, along with holiday specials.
Subscription orders and individual tickets for fall semester events are available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett Street; by calling at 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter. Box office hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events begin Monday, Aug. 16.
Patrons can choose four to seven fall semester events to customize a series ticket package at a discount between 5% to 20%. Patrons also can add special events to a series ticket package at a discount.
To request a season brochure, call the Farber Box Office at 563-585-SHOW.