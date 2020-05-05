“The Conners,” 7 p.m. on ABC
In the season finale, Darlene and Ben go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie and Becky take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time. Starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert.
“Central Intelligence,” 7 p.m. on TNT
Calvin (Kevin Hart) was the coolest guy in high school, but 20 years later he’s just a regular guy, until the bullied fat kid he used to stick up for shows up unannounced, now a fit CIA agent on the run. Dwayne Johnson also stars in this action comedy.
“Ellen’s Game of Games,” 8 p.m. on NBC
Contestants try their luck in contests like “Aww Snap,” “Dizzy Dash,” “Great Taj Mah Wall,” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs.” Hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.