LANCASTER, Wis. — A farewell drive-through celebration for Pastor Mark Weaver, of the Lancaster United Methodist Church, and his wife, Pastor Cheryl Weaver, will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at the church carport.
In a press release, Pastor Mark Weaver was described as supportive of the missions of Lancaster United Methodist Church and community projects, such as Lancaster Preschool, Family Promise of Grant County, Grant County Mental Health Awareness, Grant County Cancer Coalition, Leukemia Awareness and other causes.
He also had been chairperson of the Lancaster Area of Churches while this group helped to purchase and overhaul a vacant building, turning it into an outreach center for the Lancaster Area Churches Food Pantry, Life Program and Holiday Project.
All are welcome to attend. Signs can be made, and well-wishes can be given either the day of the event or in advance by sending cards to 632 Carleton Drive, Lancaster, Wis. 53813.