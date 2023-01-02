Deepak Chopra says: “There are receptors ... in your immune system, in your gut and in your heart. So, when you say, ‘I have a gut feeling’ or ‘my heart is sad’ or ‘I am bursting with joy,’ you’re not speaking metaphorically. You’re speaking literally.”

Researchers from the University of Amsterdam might not put it that way, but their study in Nature Communications looked at the relationship of the gut biome and depression and found an overwhelming correlation. The HELIUS study of more than 3,000 people shows that when your gut bacteria are less diverse or you’re low on certain types of bacteria, you’re at increased risk for depression. And those imbalances in your microbiome are as strongly related to feeling down as smoking, drinking alcohol, lack of exercise and being overweight are.

