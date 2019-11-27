SHULLSBURG, Wis. — The 21st annual Christmas Tour of Homes, an event that showcases some of the area’s notable homes and historic landmarks of distinction, will highlight “A Bit of Yesteryear Christmas” on Saturday, Nov. 30, in this Lafayette County community.
This year’s tour will include:
• Joe and Nancy Edge’s Duplex, 311B Pickanax St.
• Southpark Development Condominiums, 101 Diedrich Court.
• Shullsburg Community Health and Fitness, 142 E. Water St.
• Deb Champion — Studio 248, W. Water St.
• The home of Al and Michelle Bennett, 158 E. Water St.
• The home of Robb Paquette, 277 E. Water St.
Tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased for $8 per person at various local businesses. They will be $10 on the day of the tour.
Other events include:
• A Gingerbread Vendor Craft Fair at St. Matthews Gym, 344 N. Judgement St., from 1 to 3 p.m.
• A Gathering of the Greens at Mary O’Leary’s Cabin at 21875 Silverthorn Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• A life-sized Candy Land, McCoy Public Library, 190 N. Judgement St., from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Christmas carolers will be visiting the shops and singing on the street late in the day and early evening.
• Santa, Mrs. Clause and one of their reindeer also will be available to meet and greet from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Kingsley’s Crossing, 236 W. Water St.
• The Shullsburg Firemen will be serving up chili and hot dogs right at the firehouse on Water Street from 5 to 6 p.m., when a lighted parade parade moves down Water Street.
For more information, call 608-482-1915.