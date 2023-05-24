Dear Amy: About two years ago, I messaged “Bradley” on social media. (We’re both gay.)

I complimented him on some pictures he posted.

Recommended for you

You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.

Tags