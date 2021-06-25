Comedian Bo Burnham’s new special highlights the struggles of isolation in the early days of the pandemic in “Bo Burnham: Inside.”
Made during the span of one year, Burnham crafts a series of music videos and comedic vignettes. Limited to one room and acting as his crew, Burnham flexes his filmmaking talents with limited resources.
The special is written, acted, shot, directed and edited by Burnham.
“Inside” is equal-parts creative comedy and depressing isolation. The audience gets an up-close look at the thoughts and feelings of Burnham -- and their frequent ups-and-downs. The result is one of the funniest and creative specials I’ve ever seen.
The biggest highlight is the array of original comedic songs. The creative visuals that Burnham is able to compose in his house are stunning. Often using a projector or hue lights as a light source, Burnham sings and performs on the piano and guitar.
The track list is such an integral part that they were released as a dedicated album on streaming services. Standouts included “White Woman’s Instagram,” “Bezos I,” “How the World Works,” “Welcome to the Internet” and “All Eyes On Me."
Burnham’s penchant for punchlines and deeper themes make for some hilarious lyrics. Much of the production is lush and professional. The hooks are catchy and head-bobbing. It’s incredible that Burnham made the songs and shot music videos for them in creative ways. Burnham operates as a manic Swiss army knife throughout the production.
As the film progresses, it gets hard to watch. There are some genuine moments of exhaustion and depression. As the days linger, his beard becomes scruffier and his house gets messier. Burnham experiences the emotional ebbs-and-flows that many of us did during the past year.
The audience is planted in the front seat to some very raw moments that make a steep emotional impact. It’s an amazing feat that he accomplished so much while struggling as much as he did.
“Inside” is an artistic expression to keep moving forward, even in the hardest of times. Finding the light in the darkest of circumstances is a life lesson that everyone can relate to.
Burnham expressed filmmaking prowess with his efforts on “Eighth Grade,” but “Inside” takes it even further. He achieves an emotional breakthrough. The restrictive nature of the production makes for one of the most creative and genuine pieces of filmmaking I’ve seen.
This special should not be missed. It’s my favorite film of the year. It’s as bitingly funny as it is emotional and moving.
I give “Bo Burnham: Inside” 5 stars out of 5. The film is rated TV-MA and runs for 1 hour and 27 minutes. It’s available to stream on Netflix.