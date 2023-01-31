The biggest challenge for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming set of concerts isn’t necessarily the music, nor accommodating a higher volume of musicians on stage for the grand finale.
It might be, however, that every piece is a finale unto itself.
For audiences, the challenge might extend to whether or not they can remain in their seats.
“Each piece is thrilling and is a show-stopper on its own,” said music director and conductor William Intriligator. “They all could easily be a finale or an encore.”
The ensemble will present its third pair of classics series concerts as part of its 2022-2023 season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Five Flags Theater.
Titled “Birds Fly, We Dance” in a nod to the season’s theme surrounding animals and nature, the program will include a vibrant assortment of music celebrating Latin American culture, as well as a special side-by-side performance featuring the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Dubuque Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Following the Feb. 4 performance, there also will be an after party, with a free Latin dance lesson from Adam’s Dance Connection.
“I think the initial seed for this concert was wanting to perform ‘Danzon No. 2’ with our professional Dubuque Symphony musicians next to our youth symphony musicians,” Intriligator said. “Incorporating this exciting piece of music with a big sound just seemed to lend itself well to exploring a full program of music from Latin America.”
The concerts will open with “Tico Tico No Fuba,” or “Sparrow in the Cornmeal,” by Brazilian composer Zequinha de Abreu and popularized by the legendary Portuguese-born samba singer, dancer and actress Carmen Miranda.
Next, it will perform “Sinfonia Buenos Aires,” by Argentinian tango composer Astor Piazzollo. The piece also will feature a guest bandoneon player from the Twin Cities.
The bandoneon is a concertina — similar to an accordion but offering a slightly different timbre in its accompaniment of the tango.
“It’s an incredible piece,” Intriligator said. “My favorite description of it compares it to symphonic heavy metal. It’s over-the-top, and the audience will go wild for it.”
Also on the program will be “Elegia Andina,” by Gabriela Lena Frank, an American pianist and composer with Peruvian roots.
Her piece is evocative of a tone poem, Intriligator said — an orchestral piece that uses music to capture the content of the written word, a painting, or the image of a landscape.
“There is a fusion of cultures explored in this piece,” Intriligator said. “There is a tribal sense to it that explores Incan culture, with the use of Peruvian panpipes that drive the piece. It’s exciting at times, but it’s also interwoven with an elegance that’s unexpected.”
The final two selections on the program come from Mexican composers — Jose Pablo Moncayo, penning “Huapango,” and Arturo Marqeuz, who wrote “Danzon No. 2.”
“’Huapango is a piece that is very important and is identified as a huge part of Mexican culture,” Intriligator said. “It’s exciting and powerful, and it builds up to this big arrival. I just want the orchestra to stand up and shout, ‘Viva la Mexico!’”
The program will culminate in 36 players from the Dubuque Youth Symphony Orchestra joining 54 members of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra on stage, providing not only what Intriligator called an “explosion of sound,” but also a unique educational opportunity for the budding musicians.
“There are lots of sections of the orchestra and solos that will be featured throughout the concerts, and that will include both members of our orchestra and our youth orchestra,” Intriligator said. “Some of those will be split up, and some of those will be shared. It’s a wonderful opportunity for our youth players to perform alongside our professional players.
“There is a youthful energy to the piece we’ll be performing together as well that I think the younger players will add to in a way that’s different from our adult players.”
In addition to younger musicians following the lead of seasoned pros, the concerts also will provide an opportunity to celebrate a genre of music not programmed nearly enough, Intriligator said.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “Even our musicians who have been busy preparing for this concert have been commenting how fun this music is and how excited they are to perform it. It’s not easy music, but they’re such exciting pieces, and they’re so fresh. It just really goes to show how, in general, this music isn’t performed enough.”
But Intriligator is hopeful that will continue to change.
“Beethoven and Brahams are important, and we’ll always continue to play them. We have to,” he said. “But the music on this program also is extremely important and influential to the orchestral canon. And we have a responsibility to represent the cultures that make up our community. I’m hopeful this is just the beginning of our efforts to make this a regular occurrence in our upcoming seasons.”
