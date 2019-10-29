Emily Goodmann, assistant professor of communication at Clarke University, will give a Mackin-Mailander Faculty Lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Jansen Music Hall on the Clarke campus, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Goodmann — who earned her Ph.D. and Master of Arts in media, technology and society from Northwestern University in Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts in cinema and media studies from the University of Chicago — is the network director for the Library of Congress National Recording Preservation Board’s Radio Preservation Task Force. This national project aims to preserve, collect and make accessible all radio collections in existence in the country.
Goodmann will discuss her work with the task force and the importance of preserving older, ephemeral media formats at a time when the digital media universe is expanding at the rate of five trillion bits per second. Her work recognizes that radio broadcasts are the largest untapped archive of primary sources related to political and cultural history in the country.
Throughout the lecture, Goodmann will broadcast notable radio collections and discuss their connections to contemporary political conversation. She also will address the necessity of being media makers and archivists at a time when it often seems difficult to cut through the “noise” in the public sphere.
The Mackin-Mailander Lecture Series was established in 1997 to establish an endowed lecture series. Throughout the year, it features prominent outside speakers, a faculty lecture and an alumni lecture. The theme for Clarke’s arts and lecture offerings throughout the 2019-2020 academic year is “Do Something!” The goal is to inspire and motivate people to do.
The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call 563-588-6377.