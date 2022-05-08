May has been officially recognized as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month since 1992, making 2022 its 30th year being celebrated in the United States.
One simple way to recognize APAHM is to incorporate more Asian and Pacific voices into your reading repertoire. It is important to enrich our imaginations with the experiences of people who do and do not share our own life experiences.
If we intake only media that reflects our own lives, we miss out on the opportunity to expand our worldviews and gain empathy for other people. Regardless of your background, try out these recently published titles that would be perfect for teens and adults.
“Himawari House,” by Harmony Becker
This graphic novel is a powerful, immersive slice-of-life account of three young women’s experiences living abroad in Japan.
First we meet Nao, a Japanese-American girl who just graduated from high school and is taking a year off to revisit her Japanese roots. In many ways, Japan feels like home to Nao and the sights, smells and sounds surrounding her bring bits of her childhood back to life.
Unfortunately, since she has been gone for so long the locals consider her to be a gaijin, or a foreigner — underscored by the fact that she does not speak Japanese.
Her roommates, Hyejung and Tina, attend classes with Nao in an attempt to gain fluency in the Japanese language and culture. As time goes on, they even get closer to their other two roommates, intimidating Japanese brothers Shinichi and Masaki.
As their time together draws to a close, they need to figure out what their next steps will be and how much they have changed during their time in Japan.
For more graphic novels, try “Piece by Piece,” by Priya Huq, and “The Legend of Auntie Po,” by Shing Yin Khor.
“Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know,” by Samira Ahmed
Readers meet two characters that span centuries in this dual-perspective novel. Khayyam is in present-day Paris attempting to solve a mystery that might just make a name for herself in the art history world; Leila exists 200 years in the past and is focused on surviving her position in a harem.
As summer goes on, Khayyam and Leila both try their hardest to discern the direction of their lives — journeys that are both tinged with enough romance that might just lead to true love.
Leila’s life becomes more and more vivid as Khayyam uncovers a hidden history that might finally shed light on a life history chose to forget.
For more dark realistic fiction, try “How We Fall Apart,” by Katie Zhao, and “Saints and Misfits,” by S.K. Ali.
“Wicked As You Wish,” by Rin Chupeco
This action-packed series-starter introduces readers to a world similar to our own mixed with the myths and fairy tales we all know and love.
Prince Alexei, the only surviving member of the royal Avalon family, is stuck in Arizona after the Snow Queen attacked his kingdom years ago, displacing all of its residents and leaving it completely embedded in ice. Alex has lost all hope of ever reclaiming his home and his magic when the legendary Firebird appears for the first time in decades.
Now Alex and his friends have the inspiration to find a way to make it back to their kingdom so he can take back his rightful place at the throne. This title is perfect for readers who love intense world-building, mythology and characters.
For more richly detailed fantasy, try “The Candle and the Flame,” by Nafiza Azad, and “Girls of Paper and Fire,” by Natasha Ngan.
Enjoy spending the month celebrating Asian/Pacific Island American voices with these titles, and don’t forget to treat yourself to exploring a wide variety of perspectives all year long.
These titles and more are available from your local library and bookstore.