I think it’s fair to say I’ve had several obsessions in my life.
I like collecting a variety of things, and I consider myself a “fan” (short for fanatic) of my fair share of intellectual properties.
Recently, while getting my first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine (all good there, just a little generalized fatigue), I took a walk back through some memories that made me realize something. I might have a deep-rooted obsession with the most powerful force in all the universe: Spite.
When I was a “wee little shaver,” as my dad likes to say, I was hospitalized for a pretty nasty case of the flu. I don’t have any solid memories of that time, being a toddler and all.
But one thing that I do remember — or perhaps has been inserted into my memory by years of it existing in family lore — was my toy flashlight. I had developed a strong attachment to that little light device and was adamant that it be brought with me to the hospital.
Unfortunately, in the rush of getting there, my father broke the flashlight. Cue sad walking away music from “The Incredible Hulk” TV show.
Also unfortunately, it was a grievance that, short of a few years where I’d forgotten about it due to moving away for college, my long-suffering dad has never lived down. Whenever it’s brought up, he hangs his head in shame, much the same way I’m sure he did all those years ago.
Continuing on my vaccination journey, I had moved from the little poke cubicle (or jab cell, if you will) to the “waiting room” area to sit for a few minutes and make sure I wasn’t going to sprout a second head or anything.
Nearby, someone’s sad, partially drunk water bottle sat discarded, a metaphor for … life? The universe? Everything?
Anyway, it reminded me of another long-lived family tale, one in which just such a plastic bottle played a role.
As a tween (we weren’t called that at the time, usually being referred to by the more 1990-appropriate term “slacker”), I had a preference for Orange Crush soda. It was one of those liquid treats in which I tried not to overindulge so that every bottle felt special.
My elder sister had, at that time, moved out of our parents’ home and was making her way in the world. On one particular day she decided to make her way to Casa Frenzel and drink the Orange Crush soda awaiting me in celebration of the school semester’s end.
It’s one of those exchanges that probably didn’t amount to much at the time (there was a gas station within easy walking distance) but grew in time as I brought it up every time we saw each other.
Eventually, the wrong was made right when she graciously bought me a new soda and hand delivered it. I have that bottle, unopened, sitting in a place honor.
The final proof of my thesis on spite involves my great-grandmother. She was a wonderful woman, who I loved very much but also who had a strain of Prussian house-frau within that made her a holy terror if crossed.
In fact, I’m fairly certain that the reason she reached the ripe old age of 99 was almost purely based on spiting a former friend with whom she’d fallen out over a grandfather clock a decade before I was born.
It’s stories like that that make me think the Orange Crush soda hiding away in a box might just be my very own “Picture of Dorian Gray.” It molders away in the dark as I remain eternally hip and relevant.
Or a slacker, at least.