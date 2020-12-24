‘Cheer’ star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges and allegations that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves.
Harris, 21, of Naperville, Ill., was indicted earlier this month in a seven-count indictment that included the child sex, porn and other allegations. A complaint filed in September initially charged him with child pornography.
In the original complaint, prosecutors said Harris admitted to FBI agents that he asked a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, but that he requested child pornography from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors via Snapchat.
Two of Harris’ alleged victims, who are teenage brothers, have sued Harris in Texas.
Harris entered his not guilty plea to all seven of the counts on Dec. 17 during an arraignment hearing held by a telephone, court records show.
The Associated Press on Wednesday left a message seeking comment from Harris’ Chicago attorney, Todd Pugh.
Harris remains held without bond at a federal detention facility in Chicago.He has been held there since his September arrest on child pornography charges.
Harris was the breakout star of the Emmy-winning docuseries that follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.
Ex-’Survivor’ contestant charged with larceny in Virginia
DANVILLE, Va. — A former “Survivor” contestant has been charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said.
Jonny Fairplay, who while competing on the show in 2003 became known for orchestrating a lie that his grandmother had died, was charged after a silver necklace and furniture were taken from a residence, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. Also charged was Fairplay’s mother, Patsy Terry Hall, 68, the Danville Register & Bee reported Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said Fairplay’s aunt filed the complaint, according to TV station WSET. Sheriff’s office officials would not say who lived at the home, according to the Register & Bee.
Fairplay, 46, and Hall turned themselves in at a magistrate’s office Friday after Danville police served them warrants, a police spokesman told the newspaper.
“I (we) have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself (and my mother),” Fairplay wrote in a message to The Associated Press on Wednesday evening.