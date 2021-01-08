Pixar extends its consistent track record with an emotionally resonant animated story called “Soul.”
Joe is a middle-school jazz teacher who aspires to play professionally. His soul is accidentally separated from his body one day. Joe must reconnect them before a looming jazz performance that could determine his future.
The voice cast includes Jaimie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton and Angela Bassett. The film is directed by Pete Docter.
“Soul” is a thematically rich and empowering display of the beauties of life. In one of the more creative plots of a Pixar film, the filmmakers infuse the interesting concept with a beautiful story that ties it all together.
The excellent voice performances carry the film to success. Foxx gives a subdued but passionate performance as Joe. He feels like a dynamic character that you can’t help but root for. Foxx proves his acting range by taking on a stripped-back role that ditches from his signature personality.
He’s paired opposite Fey as the character of 22, who is a soul in the dimension known as “The Great Before.” The unlikely pairing was dynamite in execution. They play off one another in a natural fashion. Fey offers some of the biggest laughs of the film and shows up strong on an emotional front.
Visually, the film looks breathtaking. Pixar continues to advance its animation technology. Vivid in color, rich in depth and creative in construction, it packs a punch on the senses. The animation in “The Great Before” dimension is fantastic.
The film has a standout musical score. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross deliver music vastly outside of their wheelhouse. Sporting a jazz theme mixed with their signature synthesizers, the result is one of a kind. The duo continues to prove their ranks among the best film composers.
Docter and company have lovingly crafted a story that will appeal for all ages. I walked away moved by the emotional hooks. I cried in the film’s third act.
Seeing Joe’s passion for music rubbed off on me. I believe this film will have that effect for many people. You’ll appreciate the things in your life a bit more.
Although the ending is a bit sudden, it’s only a small nitpick with an otherwise excellent film.
I give “Soul” 4.5 stars out of 5. “Soul” is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 49 minutes. It’s available to stream on Disney+.