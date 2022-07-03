Hardcover Fiction
1. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
2. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
3. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand, Little, Brown
4. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
5. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
8. Sparring Partners, John Grisham, Doubleday
9. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
10. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton
11. Nightcrawling, Leila Mottley, Knopf
12. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
13. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
14. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
15. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us, Ed Yong, Random House
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile, Candice Millard, Doubleday
5. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
8. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
9. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
10. How to Raise an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
11. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
12. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World: Essays, Barry Lopez, Random House
13. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
14. Rough Draft: A Memoir, Katy Tur, Atria/One Signal Publishers
15. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney, Picador
11. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
12. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
13. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
14. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
15. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
5. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
6. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America, Elizabeth Letts, Ballantine
8. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
11. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
12. Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, Andrea Elliott, Random House
13. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
14. Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment, Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony, Cass R. Sunstein, Little, Brown
15. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
8. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
9. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
10. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
4. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
5. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
7. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
9. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
10. Alone, Megan E. Freeman, Aladdin
11. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
13. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, Harper
14. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
15. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
7. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
8. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
11. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
12. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen Canada
13. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
3. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
4. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
5. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. Camping (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
7. Noodle and the No Bones Day, Jonathan Graziano, Dan Tavis (Illus.), Margaret K. McElderry Books
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
10. The Pool (Bluey), Penguin Young Readers
11. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. Where’s Waldo?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
14. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
15. Goodnight Racism, Ibram X. Kendi, Cbabi Bayoc (Illus.), Kokila
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
