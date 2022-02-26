I ministered in a parish with Benedictine priests. On staff was a younger priest, fresh out of the seminary. One morning, he bowed before me. My startled look took him by surprise. He explained that when he was in seminary formation, they were to bow before another to show respect as a gesture of welcome and to focus on seeing Christ in one another.
In reflecting later, I recalled the event at the beginning of World War I in 1914. On a battlefield, German soldiers were fighting the British and French soldiers. On Christmas Eve, the Germans and the Allies were singing Christmas carols to each other across the lines. Early on Christmas Day, German soldiers emerged from their trenches and sang Christmas carols to the British in their enemies’ native tongue. The allied soldiers came forth from their trenches and shook hands with the Germans. They shared food, sang songs and some from opposing sides played soccer.
It was so awesome to read about the friendly exchange as they saw each other face-to-face as people. It was unfortunate that the truce ended and battle returned.
Scripture attests to the encounters with the other. The Moses story exemplifies the relationship between Moses and God. After Moses had freed the Israelites with God’s help, they wandered in the desert. Moses often went up the mountain to confer with God and grew in his relationship with God. According to Exodus 33:11, “Thus the Lord used to speak to Moses face-to-face, as one speaks to his friend.” The same thing is found in Deuteronomy 34:10: “And there has not arisen a prophet since in Israel like Moses, whom the Lord knew face-to-face.” Moses’s life was transformed, trusting in God’s promise of presence and guidance, as the people of Israel entered the Promised Land into freedom.
Two recent experiences have changed my views because I met two individuals in their culture, letting go of my uncultured bias. For the past couple of years, I have tutored a woman from an Asian country who was studying for her citizenship test and learning the English language. Through this process, I have learned of her country and culture, as well as her religious faith.
As I have not met anyone from that country, it changed my perception. In face-to-face meetings, I now see the person not only as a sincere human being but also as a friend. She frequently contacts me as to questions she has about living in the United States.
The other experience that has transformed me is my Zoom interaction with someone from Vietnam who wanted to practice her English before coming to the United States for education.
I again learned so much of the culture, thinking that the country was not as advanced as the United States.
Because of American corporations there, as well as interactions with English-speaking people, this person has learned English in an amazingly short time. I learned that we have much in common with like interests and educating children. I learned more of their celebration of the Lunar New Year in February. I feel kinship with her through these weekly face-to-face Zooms for the last several months and I look forward to meeting her in the States when she arrives.
The Jewish philosopher Emmanuel Lévinas (1906–1995) said the only thing that really converts people is “the face of the other.” Relationships, seeing the face of the other, can change us — our perceptions and perspectives. It is seeing the Holy in our midst, in one another when we “open” our eyes.