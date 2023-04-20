Set in the legendary city of Chicago during the roaring 1920s, the musical tells the story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County jail.
Nightclub star Velma Kelly is serving time for killing her husband and sister. Chorus girl Roxie Hart’s been tossed in the joint for bumping off her lover.
Velma hires slick lawyer Billy Flynn, who turns Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy. Roxie will manipulate everyone she meets to avoid getting hung for murder. The convicted killers fight for the fame that will keep them from the gallows.
A comedic satire on the concept of celebrity, “Chicago” is a music and dance extravaganza based on real life events where truth is most definitely stranger than fiction.
Tidbits
“Chicago” is based on a 1926 play by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins. Watkins’ play was inspired by crimes she reported on covering the courthouse beat for the Chicago Tribune.
When director Walter Bobbie revived “Chicago” in 1996, he hired the four leads — Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, James Naugton and Joel Grey — without auditions. The revival won six Tony Awards, including Best Director.
Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera originated the roles of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in Bob Fosse’s 1975 musical. Jerry Orbach played Billy Flynn.
The character of Mary Sunshine is a “sob sister” journalist — a term in the 1920s for female reporters who specialized in articles with an emphasis on sentimentality (often called sob stories).
