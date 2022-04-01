04012022-cur-gwenandgwencast

Traci Yeo (left) and Hanna Hoftender in Clarke Theatre’s Production of “Gwen and Gwen.”

Play: “Gwen and Gwen.”

Performers: Clarke Theatre.

Site: Terence Donaghoe Hall, Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive

Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 7-9; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for non-Clarke students.

Synopsis

Gwen has just been released from the home where she has been under psychiatric care. She is trying to re-establish her life, her identity and her relationship with her estranged children. After the social worker who has provided emotional support during the past year leaves her apartment, a disturbing part of Gwen appears as a separate character that torments her toward self-destruction.

A psychological drama spiced with dark humor, “Gwen and Gwen” explores themes of battling brain health issues, generational mental health and the challenges of recovery.

Tidbits

  • A panel/audience discussion will follow the Friday, April 8, performance. Director Colin Muenster will moderate. Panelists will include Lorie Murphy, of Clarke University counseling services; social work instructor Lydia Wong; cast member Brenna Burgart, who is a substance abuse counselor and adjunct psychology instructor; and a representative from Mental Health America of Dubuque County.
  • High school students interested in theater are invited to take part in a behind-the-scenes event prior to the Friday performance. Students will meet the cast and crew, learn what goes into a professional production and learn more about opportunities on the Clarke University campus. Visit www.clarke.edu/vist for more information.
  • Muenster is the new theater director in residence at Clarke Theatre. He is a Clarke graduate and an alumnus of the drama program.
  • Clarke’s production features senior Hanna Hoftender and alumni Andrea Bednar (1974), Brenna Burgart (2017) and Traci Yeo (2014).
  • “Gwen and Gwen” first premiered in playwright Nancy Kiefer’s native Ohio at the Mapleleaf Theater in Cleveland in 1997.
  • Kiefer has written dozens of one-act and full-length plays, many of them exploring family confrontations and internal conflicts with dramatic intensity and black humor.

Quotable, from director Colin Muenster

  • “Clarke is in a very unique position because we’re in a period of transition where we’re rebranding what Clarke Theatre is and wanting it to be a more accessible community theater. I was familiar with this play as some friends of mine used it in their acting class.”
  • “There are so many topical aspects to this show — brain health issues, social issues. How do brain health issues become cross-generational? How does one deal with that voice inside of our heads?”
  • “Gwen 2 is the interior version of Gwen 1. She’s glamorous, she’s dangerous, she’s a seductress. She’s everything that Gwen 1 isn’t. Gwen 1 is not set up for success. Her apartment is crappy, her mother is a narcissist, she doesn’t have a great job. There’s a lot going on. It hits on so many different topics.”
  • “You’re always going to do battle with that inner voice. Gwen 1 and Gwen 2 are the same person, but they’re also split apart from one another. The goal is that they need to become one.”
  • “It’s a wonderful piece and the writing is superb. What makes this show truly unique is its ability to spark conversation. Those conversations are too important not to talk about.”

Michelle London

