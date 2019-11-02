SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Loras College Rake-A-Thon, 9 a.m., 1450 Alta Vista St. For a freewill donation, members of the Dubuque community can have their lawn raked courtesy of the Loras College Dance Marathon. Email dance.marathon@loras.edu to sign up.
Center Grove United Methodist Church Annual Fall Auction and Lunch, 5 p.m., 3140 Brunskill Road. Lunch begins at 5 and live auction begins at 6. Crafts, baked goods, candies, jams, meat and more. Handicap accessible.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
University of Dubuque Presents “Wanderlust: The Desire to Travel,” 3 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2000 University Ave., John & Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, The University of Dubuque Wind and Jazz Ensembles perform.
Johnnie Walker, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.
Friends of the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums Women’s Suffrage Centenary Program, 4 p.m., 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis. Special program honoring the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and live music. Free, members only event. Join today at mining.jamison.museum/membership.
Jordan Danielson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
A Few Blind Mice, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Tony Walker, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Presents “Mozart to Mendelssohn,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Cool Acoustic Tunes, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Johnnie Walker, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Presents: Mozart to Mendelssohn, 2 p.m., Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Melanie Devaney, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
LITERARY ARTS
Today-sunday
St. Anthony Parish Take Away Hunger Used Book Sale, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1870 Saint Ambrose St.
Sunday
UFOs of Wisconsin: Watch the Sky, 2 p.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Author Chad Lewis relates Wisconsin’s rich history of UFO and alien encounters. Featuring tales of mysterious objects in the sky and face-to-face encounters with unearthly beings.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H; Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A
12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Nerf Capture the Flag, 5 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. A monthly game after the library closes. Arrive before the library doors lock at 5. For ages 18 and older.
Sunday
Quilts of Valor Ceremony, 2 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the NE Iowa chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation invite the public to attemd the ceremony honoring local veterans.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details:
Gary, 563-542-8175.