Puppet company celebrates 15th year with shows

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Adeline must try to save her father from the clutches of an evil goblin in the lead mines of old Wisconsin, in the Fever River Puppeteers’ original production, “The Lead Miner’s Daughter.”
The marionette show, that includes a helpful badger, a hapless farmer and a wayward cow, marks the puppet company’s 15th anniversary in the historic Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St. The family-friendly show is about 45 minutes long.
Performances are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14 and 2 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15.
Tickets, at $5 for adults and $4 for children, are available at the door, which opens a half hour before each performance.