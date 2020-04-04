As of midweek, there has been one cat and two dogs infected with the coronavirus ... in the whole world (apparently by their owners, who had the virus).
Not a single confirmed case of a rabbit, goldfish, gerbil, ferret, parakeet or even hedgehog (of which my brother used to own) has been reported.
That’s fortunate, too. We pet owners are relying on them more than ever to pick up our spirits, at least until we again can share some preferred spirits down at the watering hole.
My cat, aptly named Woody, enjoys his water every morning in our small downstairs shower stall. After I turn it on, he’ll walk inside to one edge and start slurping off the floor while I brush my teeth. After a couple of minutes, he’ll come out and do a quick shake.
If I don’t go to the bathroom the minute I get downstairs, he’ll run ahead and start meowing his head off. You’d think he was lost in the wilderness or something.
“Hey, hold your kitty pants on,” I’ll say as I finish doing my twice-daily workout. “I’ll be there in a minute.”
I think he might be part dog, too.
I drive home for lunch every day. After we’re both done eating, he’ll dutifully follow — and sometimes lead — me upstairs to do some reading on a bed as his sister, Leah, yawns and ignores us.
If I go out for a walk, Woody will perch on a desk by the basement window as I leave. While I’m gone, he almost always goes upstairs to fetch a kitty toy (usually a well-worn white rat). He and it are waiting for me when I open the door — sometimes a half hour or more later.
I’ve also tried whistling to him like a dog to come to me. But he has too much cat cred left in him to obey those efforts. He’d also never live it down with Leah, our normal cat.
These are definitely not normal times. I realize that the bloody wars and the Great Depression were among the worse things our world has gone through. But this enemy is a different animal.
Where does God fit in?
As a Christian, I don’t fear the virus. But I respect it. From the first moment the health officials laid out the protocols, I have been following them. God can’t stand 6 feet between me and other people or wash my hands for me. Sometimes, even believers have to rely on themselves to get things done.
We should pray that it doesn’t harm or kill as many people as some of the experts are saying — especially if we all heed the suggested ways to hold it down.
We also can pray for it to end as soon as possible. But Jesus says the end of every prayer should be ‘but Your will be done.” And, if God’s will is to have this plague last longer than any of the experts predict, well, there’s no prayer that will make it shorter.
And that makes me angry. This is just another example that non-believers can hold up against the almighty’s existence: “How could a just God allow this or that murderous despot or this or that pandemic kill so many innocent people ...?” The answer to that is well beyond my spiritual pay grade.
Yet, it doesn’t shake my faith, which is based on a lifelong, personal trust that always gets reassured in the end. And, I thank the Lord that our young children and grandchildren are not being ravaged by the virus.
But I’m also like a spoiled and selfish child of God who wants his sports back — now! And I want to go to the comforting confines of a dark movie theater and watch a film (even a bad one) and chomp on my precious popcorn (with extra butter, please).
I tell my wife that I am corona-bipolar. One minute I’m crying over some trivial thing or taking a defiant stand against it. The next I’m finishing a hike or workout and feel that I could carry the sins of the world on my shoulders.
My moods are leveling off, however, thanks in large part to Woody. Some mornings, when I just don’t feel like getting up to go out into this nightmare, he’ll jump on my stomach and start purring.
Then, he’ll suddenly lick my face over and over and over.
It’s awesome owning a cat-dog.