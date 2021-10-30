The documentary on PBS entitled “The Saint and the Sultan,” based on the medieval experience of St. Francis of Assisi and Sultan al-Kamil, has relevance for us today.
The Fifth Crusade took place in Egypt with the Christians and the Muslims vying for control of Jerusalem, the holy city dear to both faiths. The Crusaders, intent on the acquisition of Egypt enroute to the Promised City of Peace, fought several battles with the Muslims.
Both groups saw each other as enemies to eradicate. Francis Bernardone of Assisi joined the Crusaders not to fight but to bring about peace. His intention was to cross the lines and meet with Sultan al-Kamil. He and his companion friar were captured by the Muslim warriors.
Al-Kamil was a reflective and educated person who was open to hearing what Francis had to say. Francis and Al-Kamil conversed with faith-based values for more than a week. Francis then returned to the Crusader camp and begged the leaders to sign the peace agreement sent by the Muslims — to no avail.
Leaders of the Crusaders, intent on invading Muslim territory again, were unable to do so. The Muslim forces counteracted by damming the Nile River and allowing water to move into canals that eventually flooded the lowlands where the Crusaders tented. As a result, the Crusaders were stranded in knee-high water.
What happened then? The Crusaders had no food; help came from the Muslims. Al-Kamil ordered bread for the Crusaders and barley for the horses to be shared by his warriors. The Crusaders retreated and no further Crusades ensued.
Who was transformed? Sultan al-Kamil allowed freedom of worship for the Christians in Jerusalem. One of the Crusader leaders joined the Franciscan friars. Francis returned to write a letter to say that the friars were to live with Muslims and he called upon his friars to pray five times per day as a Christian.
He composed the Canticle of Creation praising God as holy, compassionate, loving in imitation of the Muslim 99 words of praise to Allah. The muzzein, the horn for prayer by Muslims that the Sultan gave to Francis, was used to call the friars to prayer (which is now in the archives in Assisi).
The key to this conversion in people is relationship. When Francis and the Sultan viewed each other as human beings with feelings and treated each other with respect, then dialogue happened. This left an impact on the Crusaders and the Muslims.
How is this historical event relevant to us today? We are confronted with opposing views among us — to mandate mask wearing or not, to be vaccinated or not, to promote a political stance or a contrary one, to advocate for a certain candidate or not … you name it.
Issues are important but it is more important to listen to people, to gently dialogue and understand what the other is valuing. As St. Benedict said, “Listen with the ear of your heart.”