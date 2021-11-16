Erik Stabnau never had his sights set on joining a world-famous music ensemble.
But in 2017, he got that chance when a friend who performed with the Glenn Miller Orchestra let him know of an opening in the band. Before Stabnau knew it, he was packing his bag and hitting the road.
Today, the 29-year-old plays tenor saxophone as part of the group, in addition to serving as its music director.
“I got my music degree in my hometown of Rochester (N.Y.) at the Eastman School of Music, then got my master’s degree in Syracuse (N.Y.),” Stabnau said in a phone interview. “My parents were music lovers, and I got started in music in grade school, when I was about 10 years old. As I became more serious about music when I continued through high school, I really developed a love of jazz and big band.”
The genre of music remains a favorite for Stabnau, from Miller to Duke Ellington and Count Basie.
“It’s unfortunate that this music isn’t as common nowadays as it once was,” he said. “The Glenn Miller Orchestra is one of the last big bands out there that’s still touring on a regular basis. And I’ve loved every minute it, from the music to the touring and all of the different musicians I’ve met along the way.”
Performing at Five Flags Theater in June 2019, the group will return to the venue to play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, as part of its world tour.
Among the classic tunes audiences will be treated to include “In the Mood,” “A String of Pearls,” “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” “Tuxedo Junction,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and Miller’s theme, “Moonlight Serenade.”
It marks a long-awaited return to the stage for the 15-member ensemble — comprised of 14 instrumentalists, one lead vocalist and an assortment of vocalists from within the instrumental ensemble — which has been silent since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really enjoying it and are appreciative of the opportunity to perform again,” Stabnau said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t realize how much you appreciate it until it’s not there.”
The ensemble will perform Miller’s extensive catalog of big band classics just as they would have more than 80 years ago, when Glenn Miller stood in front of the band.
Audiences also will experience similar acoustics heard during Miller’s heyday, with no assistance of microphone amplification, other than for the vocalists.
“How audiences see the show today is pretty similar to how they would have seen it back in the day,” Stabnau said. “The first half of the show includes the big hit songs that every body knows. The second half is a rotating set list that includes some of the lesser-known Glenn Miller tunes. He had such an extensive library. During the time he was in front of the band, his songwriters were writing hundreds of songs they just continued to add.”
Stabnau said it’s also a show for the general music lover, not just 1930s and 1940s jazz and big band aficionados.
“Some people going to the show are going to be fans of this music and have their favorite Glenn Miller tunes,” he said. “But general music fans should give it a shot. There’s the big band, the vocalists, some great visual aspects on stage with choreography. There’s something for everyone.”