Begin your spelunking adventures

Author Doris Green recommends these starting points for families who would like to begin exploring caves and mines. Be sure to check ahead of your visit for any changes due to COVID-19 policies. While most parks are open, some caves might be temporarily closed.

Maquoketa Caves State Park (Jackson County, Iowa): Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, with a fee for camping. Explore Dancehall Cave, Hernando's Hideaway, Rainy Day Cave and nine others. Most are small, although Dancehall Cave is more than 1,000 feet long. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/y6efplvw.

Spook Cave (Clayton County, Iowa): Open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May-October. The cost is $14 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger. A guided boat tour goes through the cave, and no walking or hiking is permitted. Camping and cabin rentals also are available. For more information, visit www.spookcave.com.

Wyalusing State Park (Grant County, Wis.): Open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. A vehicle admission sticker is required. Explore Treasure Cave, Big Sand Cave, Pictured Rock Cave, Little Sand Cave and the Lawrence L. Huser Astronomy Center. The caves are all small, and trails range from less than one mile to two miles. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/mets4yd.

Cave of the Mounds (Dane County, Wis.): Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The cost for self-paced tours is $18.95 for adults, $10.95 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger. Several private VIP tour packages are available with advance reservations. For more information, visit www.caveofthemounds.com.

Governor Dodge State Park (Iowa County, Wis.): Open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. A vehicle admission sticker is required. There are hiking trails, rock overhangs, waterfalls and caves. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/y25wzso3.

Fillmore County (Minnesota): Fillmore County is a 2 1/2 hour drive from Dubuque. There are more than 300 natural caves in the county, including Niagra Cave, the Mystery Cave maze cave system, Spring Valley Caverns and Masonic Park Cave. Because there are so many, start planning your trip by visiting the Preston, Minn., Chamber of Commerce at www.tinyurl.com/yx8jt9uh. Preston is the county seat of Fillmore County.