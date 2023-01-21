SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 Grant County Z, will host, “The Serious Whimsey of Gail Chavenelle,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

The exhibit will include Chavenelle’s metal figures of people, animals and nature, from a few inches high to as large as 60 inches, as well as cutout framed pictures.

