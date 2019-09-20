Dubuque Senior High School Theatre Department

The Dubuque Senior High School Theatre Department will host a cabaret benefit performance on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Event: Cabaret Benefit Performance

Performers: Dubuque Senior High School Theatre Department.

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Site: Dubuque Senior High School, 1800 Clarke Drive, Lamb-Hedeman Auditorium.

Cost: $10 in advance by visiting www.dbqsenior.booktix.com, $12 at the door.

Online: www.DubuqueSeniorDrama.com

  • The performance will include more than 65 past and present students from Dubuque Senior High School.
  • Among the performances will be a preview of Senior’s upcoming production of “Big Fish,” featuring senior Samantha Barklow as Sandra Bloom and junior Gavin Hall as Edward Bloom.
  • A medley from the gothic comedy, “The Addams Family,” will feature a cast of more than 20 students.
  • Alumni performing will feature selections from the musicals, “Wicked,” “Shrek” and “Matilda.”
  • The performance will help the Dubuque Senior Theatre Department raise funds to purchase new follow spots to be used in its fall and spring productions.

