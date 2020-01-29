GALENA, Ill. — Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 515 S. Main St., will host Valentines & Vino on Saturday, Feb. 15, including a three-course catered dinner by Ron and Cathy Moon, with Galena Cellars wine pairings.
The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., following by dinner and wine at 7 in the Nouveau Room. There also will be live music until 9, and additional wine will be available to purchase.
Dinner options will include Sicilian sun-dried tomato, spinach and provolone stuffed chicken breast, paired with roasted root vegetables and garlic thyme potato stacks; pork piccatta with lemon sauce, artichokes and roasted peppers, paired with roasted root vegetables and garlic thyme potato stacks; and polenta stackers, paired with roasted root vegetables and garlic thyme potato stacks.
The cost is $54.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made by visiting galenacellars.com/product/valentines-
vino-dinner.