I’ve been silenced.
When I underwent surgery two weeks ago for removal of my overgrown thyroid gland, the surgeon warned me that vocal cord injury is a common complication.
My speaking voice is a hoarse, almost mechanical-sounding buzz.
If I want Jay to bring me a cup of throat-soothing hot tea, I have to use sign language to ask for it.
If I want my cat Mark to quit using my hospital bracelet as a toy, I have to snatch it from him; Mark has figured out that I have neither the volume nor the sharp inflection for an effective scolding.
The surgeon said this side effect is temporary — usually.
All I can do is rest, keep drinking tea, eating frozen treats and wait — patiently, hopefully and mostly silently.
There are Bible characters who have been where I am now. Zechariah, John the Baptist’s father comes to mind. When the old priest expressed doubt that he and his wife, Elizabeth, could become parents in old age, an angel rendered him unable to talk.
Did God do this to me — to punish me, to test me, to teach me?
That hasn’t been my experience, or my intuition, as regards my relationship with the Divine.
I don’t believe God gave me cancer a year ago, nor did God enlarge and disable my thyroid gland — a condition that was discovered while the oncologist was mapping the lymphoma’s spread, but which is unrelated; a separate biopsy of the thyroid showed no malignant cells.
But I experience God as an artist at heart. Creation isn’t just what God does. Creation is who God is.
And the medium from which the Creator often makes something wondrous — something that can appropriately described by the devalued-through-overuse adjective “awesome” — is ordinary, mundane human experience, including sickness and injury.
So I’m waiting to see how God uses my sore, silenced speaking voice.
I wish I could describe in detail what art God is making with my annoying little affliction — but my column deadline is looming, and the work has just begun.
However, I think I sense a rough draft, in current events.
The brutal and inexcusable death of George Floyd, a black man, in the custody of police in Minneapolis has prompted people to take to the streets for days on end — and to reflect on how one person’s “freedom” is another person’s “privilege.”
Maybe, by being quiet, I can be a better listener.
Maybe I can give my neighbors the gift my doctor gave me when she told me I had cancer. When I responded to the stunning news with a lack of surprise about the diagnosis, she invited me to “say more about that.”
I did.
It was a healing gift, to be invited to speak, and to know I was heard.
Maybe it’s a gift I can give to anyone who experiences our nation, our communities or our institutions as instruments of oppression — “say more about that.”
I won’t answer, or even ask questions — partly because I can’t talk, but mainly because it’s your turn.
Say what you need to say, in any way you need to say it. My mouth is closed, but my heart is open.