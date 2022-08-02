If your birthday is today: Be brave, voice your opinion and venture down paths that intrigue you. Use your skills to open doors, network and reconnect with people who are an asset. Focus on what you can achieve.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An open mind will bring exciting ideas. Focus on pursuits that will get you up to speed. Being informed will discourage others from interfering.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put your time and energy into where it counts. Don't wait for someone to do the legwork for you. Seize the moment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let your emotions take over and ruin a good thing. Over-the-top behavior will cloud your vision and generate mistakes. Surround yourself with people you trust.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Actions speak louder than words and will help you show how serious you are regarding your intentions. Leave nothing to chance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Invest in your talents and skills. Diversity will be your ticket to a better lifestyle. Do things differently if it will keep you ahead of the competition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Stick close to home and protect your assets. Change how you use your money to live and reach your life goals. An unequal partnership will require an adjustment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't ignore the signs when it comes to financial partnerships. If something doesn't feel right, back away and do your own thing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Add skills that help you pursue your dreams. Networking will open a window of opportunity. Don't let emotions interfere with success.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Step into the spotlight and let your intelligence capture the attention you deserve. Refuse to let physical limitations stand between you and your dreams. Don't share secrets.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll get things done, regardless of complaints and criticism. Time spent at home will help you sort through differences.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put more emphasis into your words. Don't stop until you are happy with the results. Use your imagination and push your way to the top.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Sticking to the facts will make your life easier and help you gain respect. Reach out to someone who can offer a different perspective.
Log In
