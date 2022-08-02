If your birthday is today: Be brave, voice your opinion and venture down paths that intrigue you. Use your skills to open doors, network and reconnect with people who are an asset. Focus on what you can achieve.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An open mind will bring exciting ideas. Focus on pursuits that will get you up to speed. Being informed will discourage others from interfering.

