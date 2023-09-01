If your birthday is today: Choose the path that stimulates your mind. Make this your year to master skills and reach for the stars. Walk away from temptation and place your trust and loyalty in yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Tailor your day to fit your needs. Resist temptation and people using manipulation. Concentrate on what's important to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) See what's new and exciting in your neighborhood and decide if you want to participate. Personal improvements will boost your confidence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Network, join the conversation and tell others what interests you. The connections you make will lead to change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Trust your instincts. Improvements at home or to yourself are favored. Pay attention to the changes going on around you. Speak passionately about your plans, but don't exaggerate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep a tally of how much you spend. Be honest regarding your feelings. A change will give you the boost you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Make a point to save money. Do some fact-finding. Avoid impatience. Concentrate on personal growth and romance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Refuse to let anyone limit what you can do or say. Make decisions conducive to getting what you want. You have more opportunities than you realize.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Finish what you start. Don't leave yourself open to criticism because you neglected to follow your plans. Romance looks promising.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Avoid costly ventures. Don't overspend trying to impress someone. Know when to decline and when to say yes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Improve your living space. Comfort and convenience will ease stress. Surround yourself with people who support your efforts.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take advantage of an opportunity to learn from an expert. Don't take orders from someone who's condescending. Trust your instincts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to what's happening around you, and you'll gain insight into what to pursue and what to avoid.