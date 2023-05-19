If your birthday is today: Make changes that take you closer to realizing your dreams. Turn your space into a place that inspires you to follow your heart. Talks will lead to romance and a detailed look at possibilities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Consider what will help you reach your objective. Seek an expert or attend a conference that will help you advance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. Listen, and you'll see whom you can trust. Sign up for something you want to learn.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your expertise to help others. Your suggestions will give hope to those in need and help you establish yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Observe how others handle situations, and proceed cautiously. You'll likely upset someone if you overreact. Avoid drama.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Make your decisions clear to others. Spend time with a loved one, and make plans that will encourage you to do more together.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Physical work will rectify anxiety. Put your energy where it counts, and you'll feel better about yourself. Make a change that adds to your comfort.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Something will pull you in an unexpected direction. Go with the flow and reach out to those you work well with. Romance is in the stars.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Sort through unfinished business. Don't leave something important in the hands of someone unreliable. It's better to be safe than sorry.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't fret over what's wrong when you can work toward making something right. Spend time romancing a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Ensure you understand what others expect before making a commitment. Emotional matters may escalate. Stand up for your beliefs.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Count your savings and invest in something that will help you raise your worth. Discuss your intentions and plans with a loved one. Put your energy where it counts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider what's meaningful and enjoyable, and set a course to get there. Eliminate stress by heading in a direction that offers comfort.
