An isolated northwest Iowa farmhouse, a Midwest blizzard and a true crime writer with a tragic unresolved past are major players in Heather Gudenkauf’s thriller,
“The Overnight Guest.”
The book, released at the end of January, already has made the New York Times best-sellers list.
“Like many people, I’ve been obsessed with true crime for a long time,” she said. “I listen to all the podcasts, watch all the documentaries, read all the books. But I’m a fiction writer. So I decided I could have one of my characters be a true crime writer.”
With the bleak Iowa winter landscape and a rented farmhouse setting the scene, Gudenkauf’s protagonist, Wylie Lark, settles in to complete her next true crime tome as a blizzard begins to move into the area.
Wylie is dealing with an ex-husband, a rocky relationship with her teenage son and a horrific past that haunts her present, which the reader soon finds out about through flashbacks.
As the storm rages, the loss of cell service and electricity add to the ominous setting. As Wylie heads outside to bring in more firewood, she incredibly finds a small child outside in the snow, which eventually leads her to the scene of a single vehicle accident and the child’s mother.
Gudenkauf got the idea for the scenario from an article she found about an incident in Minnesota.
“I was searching online for story ideas, which I often do to get a spark of inspiration,” she said. “A woman was driving during terrible weather and she slid off the road in a rural area and was stuck. She decided to walk two miles to her friend’s house, and she didn’t quite make it. She collapsed in front of the friend’s house and wasn’t discovered for something like six hours. She survived and made a full recovery, but the whole idea of that is so frightening to me. So the idea of the child in the blizzard came from that.”
But this is a thriller after all — something Gudenkauf is known for — so there is much more to the tale than a writer taking in a mother and child who need assistance.
Gudenkauf said that in today’s world of technology and instant communication, all of the pieces of the story had to fit together in order to present a plausible reality.
“It had to be the perfect storm in order for that isolation to be complete,” Gudenkauf said. “We have to bring the readers along on that journey and suspend disbelief for a little bit.”
At the center of “The Overnight Guest” is a cold case from Wylie Lark’s past that is the subject of the book she is determined to finish at the farmhouse. Gudenkauf knits the past and present together seamlessly as readers discover a small, quiet town rocked by murder and mystery.
“There have been so many cold cases in the news, especially of late,” Gudenkauf said. “These cases that were thought to have been cold with no solution in sight are being solved, and that really intrigues me as well.”
She began writing the book before the pandemic, but said the bulk of it and the revision were written during lockdown.
“We weren’t going anywhere,” Gudenkauf said. “For me, for a time all I was doing was watching the news, and I finally had to step away from that. It was a respite in a way to just shut my door and work.”
During a conversation with a few other thriller writers, she was surprised to discover that they were all working on books with similar themes.
“We all had books coming out at about the same time,” she said. “Interestingly, all of our books were about home and not being safe in that home. We wondered if, unconsciously, it was because of the pandemic, that now our homes weren’t as safe. We wondered if that had anything to do with how we were writing.”
Gudenkauf, who grew up in Mason City, Iowa, and now lives in the Cedar Rapids area, lived in her husband’s native Dubuque for several years and has a special place in her heart for it.
“I love Dubuque,” she said. “It has been the most wonderful community. We raised our kids there. Everybody embraced me. I could not have asked for a better place to have my family and live. It was a really hard decision to leave (to be closer to family). But Dubuque will always be home.”
Gudenkauf has just finished up the first draft of her 10th thriller.
“I can’t say a whole lot, but I can say that while one of the characters is rooted in Iowa, I’m stepping away from the Midwest for this story,” she said. “That’s new to me. All of my stories to this point have been Iowa-based.”
Gudenkauf had one additional tidbit to offer her fans about her work-in-progress.
“I can say it’s probably the most diabolical characters I’ve ever written,” she said.
The James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville, Iowa, will host Gudenkauf for a virtual visit via Zoom to discuss “The Overnight Guest” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Participants can view the presentation at the library or receive a link to watch from home. To register or for more information, email librarian@dyersville.lib.ia.us.
“The Overnight Guest” is available at River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.; and The Bookworm, 110 Riverview Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.