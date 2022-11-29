Classic carols, ballerinas twirling amidst the sounds of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker,” voices rising in harmony through a choir and an appearance from Santa can only mean one thing.
The holidays are underway, and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra is among a flurry of tri-state happenings hoping to help audiences usher in the spirit of the season.
Its annual holiday concerts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Five Flags Theater.
A one-hour holiday family concert also will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday. Photo opportunities with Santa will take place following the concert.
Traditionally taking place the first weekend in December in a concert hall decked out by DSO staff, the annual offering will include a carefully curated blend of sweeping classical sounds with lively jazz arrangements all centered on stirring up holiday cheer.
“Like in previous years, the concerts will feature our symphony alongside the Dubuque Chorale, the Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir (for the family concert) and three dancers from the Heartland Ballet performing pieces from ‘The Nutcracker’ we don’t ordinarily perform,” said DSO Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator.
This year’s concerts also will welcome back a Dubuque native as the featured soloist.
Born into a musical family, singer Katy Richter is the granddaughter of longtime Dubuque pianist Geri Goodman, and daughter of flutist and vocalist Tori Richter and guitarist Dave Richter. She also is the niece of Dubuque vocalist Cathy Goodman.
Today calling Brooklyn, N.Y., home, Richter is billed as a jazz and cabaret singer. Closer to her Iowa roots, she has performed with Hunter Fuerste and His American Vintage Orchestra, Orchestra Iowa, the Cedar Rapids Follies and Jim McDonough’s Holiday Grande.
A graduate of the University of Iowa, where she studied voice and piano, Richter also has performed solo shows, and alongside combos and bands throughout the U.S.
“Katy was actually supposed to perform with us back in 2020, but then, the pandemic happened,” Intriligator said. “This will be her first time performing with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, so it’s very long overdue. She’s got a very different style of singing, and that comes through in many of the songs that she suggested for this concert.”
Rarer gems such as “Christmas in Manhattan” will be performed, in addition to familiar favorites, including “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and an audience sing-along of Handel’s “Hallelujah” from “The Messiah.”
Principal clarinetist Emily Hancock also will be highlighted.
“She’ll perform a kind of Klezmer clarinet solo that honors our Hanukkah season as well,” Intriligator said. “It’s sets the stage in a different kind of way.
“These concerts are something I get excited about every year. This music is timeless, and it’s so special for us to be able to help bring people into the holiday season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.