The Northeast Iowa Council of the Boys Scouts of America awarded the rank of Eagle Scout to 29 area scouts in 2023.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, scouts must earn at least 21 merit badges, 11 of which are required. They also plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project benefiting a school, religious institution or the community.
The scout then appears before a board of review with the District Eagle Board to advance to the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank awarded by the Boy Scouts.
These 2023 Eagle Scouts were honored at the council’s annual Eagle Scout Recognition Brunch hosted at Diamond Jo Casino on Feb. 26.
Jacob Blanchard, Troop 91, constructed 28 PVC tabletop display stands for Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque.
Charlie Branscomb, Troop 69, created a guided hike activity at Swiss Valley Woodland Ecology Trail in Peosta and created a map and pamphlet for visitors explaining the location of each post on the trail.
Wyatt Branscomb, Troop 69, designed and constructed three 12-foot, handicap-accessible picnic tables for Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque, providing outdoor space for its garden club.
Matthew Brehm, Troop 39, constructed a nine-hole disc golf course at Conrad Park in Earlville.
Cohen Breitbach, Troop 51, constructed a handicap-accessible gaga pit at Cloie Creek Park in Asbury.
Mason Caldwell, Troop 51, cleared invasive and competing plant species along a section of the Wood Ecology Trail at Swiss Valley Preserve, and designed a sign to explain the effect of invasive plant species.
Aaron Dunkel, Troop 34, used reclaimed wood and tin to construct a shelter outside the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Carter Esmann, Troop 40, designed a crosswalk in Guttenberg using a German theme to represent the town’s heritage.
Colden Fincel, Troop 25, poured concrete pads to hold concrete cornhole boards at Dunleith Park in East Dubuque, Ill., and made cornhole bags for the city to loan out.
Jack Garriott, Troop 51, constructed three A-frame wood bins for the Dubuque Rescue Mission to store firewood for the mission’s wood-burning pizza oven.
Bridger Hawkinson, Troop 91, designed, built and installed education signage illustrating the history of the various aircraft that use Dubuque Regional Airport as well as a layout map. The signage is located in an unrestricted observation area that is accessible to the public.
Brendan Johnston, Troop 91, designed and constructed an outdoor gathering space for St. Joseph the Worker Church in Dubuque that includes benches and a propane fire pit.
Brandon Kass, Troop 7, planted 800 trees on an acre of land at the Interstate Forest Preserve in Dubuque.
Daniel Kramer, Troop 29, designed and built a turnout gear dryer for Cascade Volunteer Fire Department.
Matthew Kruse, Troop 94, constructed a canine training area for the Dubuque Regional Humane Society to assist in training dogs for their new homes and give them places to play while waiting for adoption.
Cassius McGrane, Troop 5, plotted graves, completed a map for Lattnerville Cemetery in Center Township and created a central map station that included a 10-by-10 cement pad, a bench, a statue of Mary and an all-weather case for the map.
Grant Misiag Beckler, Troop 51, constructed a pavilion at the Japanese Garden at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens to provide a shaded area to rest and view the koi pond.
Caleb Nordheim, Troop 38, refinished and refurbished 20 benches at Monona City Park.
Jonathan Park, Troop 91, built 10 bluebird houses and installed them at Miller-McGrath Wildlife Area, between Epworth and Graf.
Joseph Portz, Troop 86, removed and replaced cabinetry at the Miles Thresher Grounds Building.
Jonah Reich, Troop 94, built mallard nest cylinders for Dubuque County Conservation, placing them throughout marsh areas and creating a place for hens to nest and have their ducklings.
Aidan Saul, Troop 7, designed and constructed a firewood storage unit and firepit for Mount Pleasant Home in Dubuque.
Owen Saul, Troop 7, constructed an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant gaga ball pit at Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque and installed an ADA-approved doorway.
Wyatt Steil, Troop 39, constructed a woodshed for dry storage of wood and tools at Dyersville Sportman’s Club and helped fill the shed with firewood.
Adrian Swenka, Troop 34, cleaned more than 100 gravestones around the mausoleum and the World War II memorial area at the Oakland Cemetery in Manchester and repainted sign and curbs surrounding the entrance.
Cruz Timmerman, Troop 34, installed a 170-by-60-foot vinyl privacy fence for The Meadow Assisting Living in Manchester.
Carson Turnis, Troop 34, constructed a large playset at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester.
Daniel Welter, Troop 51, constructed a handicapped-accessible seating area and planted red-twig dogwood bushes on the exterior of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Jonah Wille, Troop 38, built a bridge at the Monona City Butterfly Garden, providing a path the area where monarchs roost during migration.
