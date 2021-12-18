Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., has announced the lineup for its 30th annual Fabulous Fridays concert series.
Performances will take place from 12:05 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. beginning on Friday, Jan. 7, and continuing through Friday, March 25.
The concerts are free to attend in person or livestreamed at www.stlukesdbq.org/fabulousfriday, but donations will be accepted to support St. Luke’s Jesus Fund and People In Need (PIN) Emergency Aid.
Those attending in person are to wear masks.
For more information, call 563-582-4543 or visit www.stlukesdbq.org.
Jan. 7: Charles Barland, organ; Ann Duchow, violin; Sue Hattel, clarinet.
Jan. 14: Sharon Jensen, piano; Al Williams, lute.
Jan. 21: JeeHae Ahn, piano.
Jan. 28: Rebecca Christian, spoken word.
Feb. 4: Charles Barland, organ; Marcia Martin, bassoon.
Feb. 11: Marcus DeJesus, guitar.
Feb. 18: Leslie Appleby, piano; Laura Southworth, soprano.
Feb. 25: Clarke University String Trio.
March 11: Jeremiah Cawley, tenor; Michael Bagby, piano.
March 18: University of Dubuque Choirs.
March 25: Upper Main Street Jazz Band.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.