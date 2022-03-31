Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., will host Hunter Fuerste & His American Vintage Orchestra for a concert titled, “In the Mood,” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Honkamp Hall.

The band will be joined by vocalists Bryan Anthony and Amy Dolan, as well as the Penthouse Singers.

The evening also will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Individual tickets are $100 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/yckhku8y. Sponsorship tables are available by contacting board president Judy Wolf at jewolf@mchsi.com. Proceeds benefit Steeple Square.

For more information, email events@steeplesquare.com or call 563-235-3584.

