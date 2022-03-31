Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., will host Hunter Fuerste & His American Vintage Orchestra for a concert titled, “In the Mood,” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Honkamp Hall.
The band will be joined by vocalists Bryan Anthony and Amy Dolan, as well as the Penthouse Singers.
The evening also will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.
Individual tickets are $100 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/yckhku8y. Sponsorship tables are available by contacting board president Judy Wolf at jewolf@mchsi.com. Proceeds benefit Steeple Square.
For more information, email events@steeplesquare.com or call 563-235-3584.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.