Recently, I wrote about the difference between capital and capitol. My research opened up a can of worms, which is what I wrote about two weeks ago. While researching when the word capitol needs to be capitalized I stumbled upon the topic of capitonyms.
Capitalization changes everything. A capitonym is a word whose meaning changes when its first letter is capitalized. Capitonym purists will tell you that, when capitalized, the capitonym’s pronunciation changes as well, as in the example of polish and Polish.
I subscribe to the more inclusive definition that a capitonym’s pronunciation sometimes changes when the word is capitalized. Let’s look at some examples.
For some reason, some of the most notable capitonyms are months. Think about march and March; august and August; and may and May. When these words appear in their lowercase forms, they mean one thing; when they are capitalized, they are months in the Julian calendar.
If you want to dive down a fun rabbit hole, look up the “year of confusion.” In the year 46 B.C., Julius Caesar decided he wanted to begin his 12-month calendar the following year. As a result, 46 B.C. ended up lasting 455 days.
There’s another category of common capitonyms: Place names — whether we’re dealing with countries or cities. In the case of countries, we have china and China; and turkey and Turkey.
I found a lengthy list of capitonym cities, but favorites include nice and Nice; mobile and Mobile; reading and Reading; and tangier and Tangier.
Interestingly, each of the cities I listed takes a different pronunciation from each of their lowercase counterparts. If I wanted to break that pattern, I would have included scone (the delicious breakfast biscuit) and Scone (the city in Scotland). Perhaps this is where you can find the Scone of Destiny.
Another batch of familiar capitonyms falls into the category of religious terminology. A mosaic is different from Mosaic Law. When something is catholic, it’s universal; when someone is Catholic, they belong to a global Christian denomination. See what I mean? What was Job’s job, anyway? Can I have the lawnmower back that I lent you around Lent? A mass of people attended Mass.
Once you delve into the world of capitonyms, you’ll notice them everywhere. You may even notice that it’s rainier up on Mount Rainier.