“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 7 p.m. on ABC When Charlie Brown complains about the materialism he sees during the holidays, Lucy suggests he direct the Christmas pageant. He accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle. After his attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to learn the real meaning of Christmas. The animated classic’s memorable music score is by Vince Guaraldi.
“Court Cam,” 8 p.m. on A&E
ABC chief legal analyst Dan Abrams is host and an executive producer behind this new half-hour unscripted series, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most dramatic and unpredictable moments in courtrooms across the country. Abrams will sit down with key players in some of the cases — judges, witnesses and victims alike — and listen to their perspectives on their case.