The New York Jets’ Joe Namath addressed his alcohol use disorder (AUD) in his autobiography, saying life after professional football left him feeling unmoored. Green Bay’s Brett Favre, sober since 1998, also struggled mightily with it (and drug dependency). Their stories of battling excessive alcohol consumption are repeated by millions of Americans annually — many with far less happy outcomes than those enjoyed by these finally clear-headed super-athletes.
A study in JAMA Network Open reveals that 20% to 25% of all deaths in Americans ages 20 to 49 were alcohol-related in the years 2015-2019. Overall, about 12.5% of deaths in Americans ages 20-64 resulted from injuries or illness caused by excessive alcohol use. And that was pre-pandemic! Data show that in the past couple of years excessive drinking (such as binge drinking) increased by 21%.
When excessive drinking doesn’t lead to death in the short term, it can still trigger serious health problems. Another study shows moderate to heavy drinking (5.3 ounces a week) for two years when you’re in your 20s and early 30s increases your risk for a stroke in the next five years.
Luckily, mocktails are trending. One survey found that 83% of L.A. bar managers say no-proof drinking is increasingly popular. At home, you can enjoy recipes like Grape Escape (in my “What to Eat When Cookbook”) and you’ll find hundreds of other tasty concoctions by searching on Google for “mocktail recipes” (13,000,000 responses!). Most important: If you’re struggling with AUD, reach out to SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
