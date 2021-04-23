The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Miracle Baby.”
Genre: Drama short.
Run time: 19 minutes.
Director: Michelle Bossy.
Producers: Nancy Nagrant and Steven Fechter.
Writer: Fechter.
Trailer: www.vimeo.com/372120173
Synopsis: Monica finds out that her congressman husband is cheating on her. The films follows her glorious and chilling revenge as she proves herself the true power partner. By night’s end, the only question that remains is whether she’s lost more than she’s gained.
Behind the scenes: A Hitchcockian high-stakes thriller, “Miracle Baby” is a contemporary take on the classic Greek myth “Medea,” one of the greatest jealousy-revenge stories ever told.
“People experience the story of the film so differently,” said producer Nancy Nagrant. “There are so many questions the film leaves unanswered. It’s always fun to parse it out with audience members after they see it.”
Title: “Incurable.”
Genre: Romantic comedy/drama short.
Run time: 9 minutes.
Director: Michelle Bossy.
Producers: Josephine Cashman
and Nancy Nagrant.
Writer: Josephine Cashman.
Trailer: www.vimeo.com/446961023
Synopsis: Trina wants to tell the man she loves about the invisible illness she hides, but when she thinks about telling him, her imagination takes her on a roller coaster ride of rejection and the worst possible outcomes. A story of love, rejection and an overactive imagination.
Behind the scenes: “Incurable” shifts between reality and imagination as Trina tries to decide whether she can trust the new man in her life with her secret. In her imagination, she tries (and fails) to prepare herself for all of the possible outcomes.
Writer Josephine Cashman was inspired by French writer and director Michael Gondry (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”) and James Thurber’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”.
“I loved showing how a person’s dreams and imagination can lead a person through zany, fantastical scenarios that ultimately reveal their fears and desires,” she said.
Nagrent said the film is a conversation starter in many arenas, including reality being less frightening than the fear itself, the importance of communication and trust and never judging a book by its cover.
“We can never know what is going on with people just by how they look,” she said. “A chronic disease, or anything one does not like about themselves, doesn’t define who you are.”
“Miracle Baby” and “Incurable” will screen at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, April 24, as part of a block of short films at Five Flags Center Orpheum Theater.