Recently, I stumbled across something both terrifying and wonderful on the internet (surprising, I know).
While perusing Kotaku, I was presented with a story (tinyurl.com/y726kb2x) proclaiming the creation of a self-transforming Optimus Prime toy from that venerable toy line, The Transformers.
I, for one, would like to welcome our new robot overlords. And, I’d like to remind them that, as a trusted columnist personality, I can be useful in rounding up others to toil in their Energon mines.
In fact, there’s been a great deal of robot news in the past year or so. From Charlie, the self-righting, four-legged robot (tinyurl.com/y76km4vs) to Atlas, the Next Generation, which walks on two legs with nary a bit of instability.
In fact, the walk it takes through wintry woods (see the video at tinyurl.com/ytenrbp3) looks so picturesque and relaxing, not only am I jealous, I’d be surprised if ol’ Atlas didn’t come out of the experience with some deep thoughts on how many roads a ’bot must walk down before he can be called self-aware.
And, I for one am terrified.
And if you think I’m being a bit panicky here, I’d remind you that the Transformers literally go by the tagline “Robots in Disguise.” I’d eye my stereo suspiciously if I didn’t want to be rude and get stuck listening to Rick Astley on repeat.
So, in honor of the coming Bot-ocracy, I thought an examination of some of the best human-robot clashes in science fiction was in order.
“Dune”: By the time the original “Dune” novel starts, the concept of thinking machines isn’t just outlawed, it’s a piece of ancient history that’s shaped Frank Herbert’s masterpiece series in some fascinating, philosophical ways. Unfortunately, I have yet to read his son, Brian Herbert’s, expanded books, which include a more detailed account of the war against thinking machines (know as the Butlerian Jihand).
Rating: An indeterminate number of ornithopters out of 10.
“The Matrix”: There’s some pretty tragic circumstances behind the human-robot war in “The Matrix.” Some of it is covered in the animated “Animatrix,” which I have watched. It’s a great reversal of the usual heroic humans vs. evil robots, with a subtle spice of tragedy and avoidable disaster thrown in.
Rating: 15 Agent Smiths out of 25.
“Chrono Trigger”: You sort of wander backward into a late-breaking robo-pocalypse in this classic game — after all, humanity’s on the ropes to begin with — that also involves some great character development. Your party member, the appropriately titled Robo, not only has to deal with his murky origins, he also has to make a principled stand where other ’bots haven’t (or haven’t been able to). Good stuff.
Rating: 10 ribbons out of 10.
“Chopping Mall”: Less good and more unintentionally awful, this horror film strands a plucky group of 1980s teens in a shopping mall with three malfunctioning mall guard robots. And, mayhem ensues. It’s like “Short Circuit” if the evil, red-eyed version of Number 5 was the base setting. So bad it’s good, and I can’t get enough.
Rating: Four Protector robots out of three (spoilers).
“The Transformers”: A franchise so vast, it has not one, not two, not three but seven primary continuity families (tinyurl.com/kfvysnj7). It makes ranking the whole kit and caboodle nigh-impossible. What I will rank is the excellent comic book work in IDW’s “The Transformers: More than Meets the Eye” and follow-up series “The Lost Light.” To me, it epitomizes the franchise, and I could honestly take or leave anything else related to it. Except for the toys, which are awesome when inert. Also, thankfully not a lot of human involvement.
Rating: 82 Matrices of Leadership out of 93.
“Terminator”: Here we go, you knew it was coming. I grew up with the original movie — which for all intents and purposes is a 1980s-style slasher movie — and luckily was old enough to see the superb second one in theaters. After that? Haven’t seen one that I’ve been compelled to watch more than once. The “Sarah Connor Chronicles” TV show was OK, though. Man, those silver skeletal battle chasse robots look cool, too (and supposedly came to James Cameron in a dream).
Rating: 13 severed robot forearms out of 27 (series aggregate).
That’s it for now, folks. And remember to keep an eye on the dishwasher when it thinks it’s alone.