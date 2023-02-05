Be open, share your vision and receive valuable input that will motivate you to branch out and strive to improve your life. Look at the possibilities and size up what will help you get ahead. Your success, contentment and happiness depend on stability in all aspects of your life and what you contribute to society.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Keep busy, contain your emotions, listen attentively and be the one to make a difference. Improving your space to fit your family’s needs will help create a satisfying day.

