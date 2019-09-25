With cooler weather upon us, the time is ripe for firing up the stove pots for homemade chili. And there’s no place you can sample more of it than at the Tri-States Largest Chili Cook-Off.
The annual event that has been simmering for 27 years is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at Dubuque’s Cable Car Square, where cooks will face off for top honors in categories for chili and salsa while patrons get a chance to sample the fare.
Live music and activities for kids also will be offered.
Time/date: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Site: Cable Car Square, Dubuque.
Cost: $5 per tasting spoon.
Online: www.dubuquejaycees.org/chili
• The annual event features live entertainment, football on the big screen, activities for children, food and beverage vendors and, of course, plenty of chili and salsa to sample.
• Featuring four contestant divisions, plus a salsa contest, chili must be made-from-scratch that day and is judged on aroma, red color, consistency, taste and aftertaste. Showmanship is judged on theme, costume, booth set-up, action and audience appeal.
• Divisions include Chili Appreciation Society International, Open, Business and Junior. Those interested in being involved can email tristates.chilicookoff@gmail.com.
• The event is presented by the Dubuque Jaycees and sponsored by Premier Bank.
10 a.m.: Kids Corner and food and beverage vendors open.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Live music from Elizabeth Mary.
11 a.m.: Football on the big screen, Turnt Kidz Dance Team.
1 p.m.: Live music from Three Quarter Buzz, public tasting and chili and salsa judging begins.
4 p.m.: Awards ceremony.
5 p.m.: Cook-Off closes.