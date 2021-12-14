Christmas music is played earlier than ever these days, and some of us love hearing the classic songs of past generations.
An Iowa man was responsible for one of the greatest holiday hits of all time.
Meredith Willson, who was born and is buried in Mason City, was a star composer in the mid-20th century whose popular song, “It’s Beginning to Look at Lot Like Christmas,” has been covered by countless artists since its introduction in 1951. The tune remains a worldwide sensation and returns to the weekly charts nearly every Christmas in the U.S. and dozens of other countries.
The song is not Willson’s only claim to fame, as he also is credited with the University of Iowa fight song. His greatest contribution, though, was "The Music Man," the 1957 stage musical which ran for 1,375 performances and was one of the longest-running Broadway productions up to that time.
"The Music Man" captured five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The cast album took home the first Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album and sat on the Billboard charts for 245 weeks.
Before all of that, Willson’s mother, Rose Reiniger Willson, grew up and was married in Brighton, Ill., 50 miles northeast of St. Louis. Brighton briefly is referenced in the 1962 movie version of "The Music Man." Rose later accepted a teaching job in Mason City, where Meredith was born on May 18, 1902.
He traveled for three seasons with the famed bands of John Philip Sousa and spent five years with the New York Philharmonic before a stint as a movie composer. One of his movie scores, "The Little Foxes," was nominated for an Oscar in 1941, the same year that he had a number-one hit with “You and I” for big band superstar Glenn Miller, another Iowa native.
Willson’s success made him a regular on the hit Burns and Allen radio show, and he later had programs of his own on both NBC and CBS radio.
Willson also composed plenty of popular music and, in doing so, left a significant impact on American Christmas culture. His song, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” was first recorded by Perry Como and released Sept. 18, 1951. Another superstar performer, Bing Crosby, released his version on Oct. 1, 1951.
Both Como and Crosby had major hits with their versions, which remain holiday favorites today, seven decades later.
The lyrics to the song have sparked debate as to their location. The line, “There’s a tree in the Grand Hotel,” might have originated in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, where Willson was staying around the time he wrote the song. In addition, Yarmouth claims two other lines, “one in the park as well” and “take a look at the five and ten,” a pair of local landmarks that might, or might not, have influenced Willson.
Others think the “Grand Hotel” is a variation on a local hotel in Willson’s hometown of Mason City. That community also is considered to be a model for much of Willson’s work in "The Music Man."
However, millions of listeners around the world don’t care where the lyrics come from. They just like to hear them. In the U.S., “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” enjoyed a rebound after a version by Johnny Mathis was featured in the 1992 movie, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
But the Como version remains a holiday standard and makes an annual comeback on the Billboard Hot 100. During the Christmas season in 2019, the Como rendition rose as high as No. 28 and was No. 14 on the Billboard Holiday 100 chart.
In the last decade, Como’s version also has hit the charts in the U.K., Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Greece, Slovakia and Latvia.
During that same time, a 2011 version by contemporary artist Michael Buble also hit the charts in Canada, Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Spain, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.
Back in the U.S., the long and diverse list of performers who have recorded “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” include Harry Connick, Jr., Dionne Warwick, Andrea Bocelli and Pentatonix.
Willson went on to compose four Broadway musicals. In 1964, he produced three episodes of "Texaco Star Parade" for CBS.
Married three times, Willson died on June 15, 1984, and is buried in Mason City, where his legacy has become a tourist attraction.